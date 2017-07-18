Great British Tennis Weekend: get out on the court - for free!

Free fun sessions for kids are a major part of the Great British Tennis Weekend

Wimbledon may be over but that's not the end of the summer's tennis action - now you can get to play for free!

The Great British Tennis Weekend (22-23 July) provides free tennis sessions across the UK and you don't even have to bring equipment - racquets and balls are provided by participating clubs.

It's effectively a nation-wide open day for tennis clubs and centres, so if you or your children have been inspired by events in SW19 to head out on the courts, this is the perfect opportunity to get playing.

To find activities and clubs near you, go to the LTA's session finder and simply put in your postcode or have a look on the Get Inspired Activity Finder.

While the weekend of 22-23 July is one of the year's nationally supported weekends, events are happening throughout the summer.

So if you run a tennis club and want to get involved, you can sign up here.

And if you want to find out more about getting into tennis, check out our Get Inspired guide.

Still not sure? Let Tony Costa tell you what tennis has done for him.......