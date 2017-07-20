BBC Sport - The perfect slower ball - five tips from Australia's Sarah Aley

Five steps to the perfect slower ball

Australia international Sarah Aley talks us through the technique of one of the key weapons in the one-day bowler's armoury - the slower ball.

Australia face India in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup on Thursday, and you can follow the action with live ball-by-ball coverage on BBC Radio 5 live, plus live text commentary and in-play highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Inspired by Sarah? Find out how to get into cricket in your area with our Get Inspired guide.

Top videos

Video

Five steps to the perfect slower ball

Video

Lingard: Kids are always dabbing at me

Video

BeSpoke at the Tour de France: Stage 17 review

  • From the section Cycling
Audio

Lionesses hit Scotland for six in Euro 2017 opener

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Working with Guardiola 'big attraction' for Walker

Video

'Majestic' Godleman helps Derbyshire to victory

Video

Can England's Hales & Buttler hit big in baseball?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Why are golf holes four-and-a-quarter inches wide?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Albatross or snowman? Five golf terms explained

Video

McIlroy 'not far from upward curve'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'He had an age to make up his mind' - Brodrick drops easy catch

Video

Highlights: England beat India to reach last four

  • From the section Hockey