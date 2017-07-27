Ride London 2017: inspiring cycling stories - 100 miles in 100 words

The moment you take that first step towards achieving a huge personal goal, thoughts whirl through your mind.

Committing to participate in a mammoth sporting event is one of those moments.

Will I be able to motivate myself to train? Can I cross the finish line in one piece? Do I realise exactly how far 100 miles is...because it sounds very, very far!

With a huge physical challenge ahead of them, we presented eight willing participants with a challenge of a different nature: to tell us in exactly 100 words why they have chosen to take part in Ride London's 100-mile sportive.

It's not easy to tell an inspirational story in just 100 words - let's find out how they got on...

Sarah

Media playback is not supported on this device Ride London 2017 Get Inspired Scrapbook- Sarah

Stephen

Media playback is not supported on this device Ride London 2017 Get Inspired Scrapbook- Stephen

Amy

Media playback is not supported on this device Ride London Scrapbook - Amy

Kevin

Media playback is not supported on this device Ride London 2017 Get Inspired Scrapbook- Kevin

Esme

Media playback is not supported on this device Ride London 2017 Get Inspired Scrapbook- Esme

Spencer

Media playback is not supported on this device Ride London 2017 Get Inspired Scrapbook- Spencer

Basky

Media playback is not supported on this device Ride London 2017 Get Inspired Scrapbook- Basky

Rachel

Media playback is not supported on this device Ride London 2017 Get Inspired Scrapbook- Rachel

The RideLondon event takes place over three days from 28-30 July. You can find details of the BBC's live coverage of the event here, while the BBC Sport website will feature live text commentary of the RideLondon 100 and 46 races and the men's elite London-Surrey Classic from 09:00 BST on Sunday.

