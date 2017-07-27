Ride London 2017: Amy's scrapbook

Amy felt a huge sense of pride when she received a card from a transplant patient who had benefitted from her stem cell donation.

The card said he was doing well, and for Amy, the knowledge she had helped improved someone's life motivated her to keep on helping.

Ride London is a huge challenge for Amy, but carrying the patient's card round the 100-mile course will keep her focused on why she decided to take part in the sportive.

Raising money for Anthony Nolan - a charity she has been linked with since joining their donor register in 2009 - will hopefully help more people in desperate need of stem cell donations.

The Ride London event takes place over three days from 28 to 30 July.

