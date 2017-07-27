Ride London 2017: Esme's scrapbook

Training for Ride London has been a life-changing experience for Esme.

During recuperation from spinal surgery, she was determined to lose the weight she had put on while she was less mobile. Cycling has not only made her physically healthier, but the impact on her mental health has been just as positive.

Esme entered Ride London in 2016 and has since caught the 'cycling bug'. Now, she will participate in this year's sportive with her brother, who has been inspired by her.

Esme will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation to help raise the profile of cardiovascular health.

The Ride London event takes place over three days from 28 to 30 July. You can find details of the BBC's live coverage of the event here, while the BBC Sport website will feature live text commentary of the Ride London 100 and 46 races and the men's elite London-Surrey Classic from 09:00 BST on Sunday.

And if you're inspired to try cycling yourself, check out our Get Inspired guide.