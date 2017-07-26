BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Beth Shriever on what it takes to be a BMX racer

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Beth Shriever, an 18-year-old BMX racer from Braintree, is about to represent Great Britain in the World Championships in the US - her last event before moving up to the senior ranks.

But how did she first discover BMX racing and why is it so addictive? Beth explains all, and shows us some of her brilliant moves...

Inspired to give it a go yourself? Check out the Get Inspired guide here!

