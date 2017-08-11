BBC Sport - Get Inspired: There's no better time to give rugby a try
'My other half said 'you couldn't play rugby!''
A group of 36 women meet three times a week to train, keep fit and have fun playing rugby.
Southport Ladies Rugby Club are more than just a team - they are a family, supporting each other on and off the pitch.
With the Women's Rugby World Cup under way, these ladies are on a mission to get more women and girls into the sport.
There's no better time to get started - visit our inclusive Get Inspired guide to find out how!