Stoolball: A mixture of cricket, baseball and rounders - Mike Bushell gives it a go
'It's cricket in the air!'
Top hats, wooden gates and tree stumps... it doesn't sound like your regular Saturday afternoon sporting venture.
But, thought to have been established back in the 15th century, stoolball has been around for quite a while - even longer than cricket.
With some minor alterations to the attire and equipment, stoolball is still a popular summer sport today.
BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell gives it a go.