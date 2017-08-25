BBC Sport - Table cricket: Get inspired takes a look at fully inclusive version

Table cricket is a real all-rounder!

The best table cricket teams from around the country gather at England's home of cricket, Lord's, to compete for the title of "Table Cricket National Champions."

Developed in 1990, this fully inclusive version of the sport incorporates a table, a small wooden bat and bowling ramp.

Discover more about the sport and the fantastic team spirit among the players and fans.

Got what it takes to become a table cricket champ? visit our guide to find out how you can get involved.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Table cricket is a real all-rounder!

Video

How sport changed life of teen cyclist

Video

Inspiring play reveals hidden history of women's football

Video

Ennis-Hill versus a hippo, a lion and a grizzly bear...

Video

Grainger's tips for how to parkrun

Video

Gwynjim - community-led gymnastics in Wales

Video

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Video

Cycling round the world in 80 days

Video

'If I can do it, anyone can' - teacher's Couch to 5K story

Video

Double-hand transplant boy now does this

  • From the section News
Video

Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Video

'Tennis saved my life'

Video

Five steps to the perfect slower ball

Video

Women golfers who played on broken glass

  • From the section Golf
Video

UV football sparks interest in teenage girls

Video

A beginner's guide to lacrosse

  • From the section Sport
Video

Brown-Finnis inspires Manchester girls

Video

Learn how to serve with Kristyna Pliskova