BBC Sport - Great North Run 2017: From solo trainer to 4,500-strong - These Girls Can Run

From training alone to 4,500-strong - these girls can run!

These Girls Can Run is a running group for women set up by Kim Scott - a mum from Cramlington in Northumberland - because she didn't want to train on her own.

The group has attracted more than 4,500 members in just two years, and 250 of them will line up to tackle the 2017 Great North Run.

You can find These Girls Can Run sessions across the north-east of England, here. And for more information on how to get into running wherever you are, check out our Get Inspired guide.

Watch the Great North Run on Sunday 10 September, from 09:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

From training alone to 4,500-strong - these girls can run!

Video

‘My other half said I couldn’t play rugby. I’m better than he is!’

Video

Inspiring play reveals hidden history of women's football

Video

How sport changed life of teen cyclist

Video

Grainger's tips for how to parkrun

Video

Gwynjim - community-led gymnastics in Wales

Video

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Video

Cycling round the world in 80 days

Video

'If I can do it, anyone can' - teacher's Couch to 5K story

Video

Double-hand transplant boy now does this

  • From the section News
Video

Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Video

'Tennis saved my life'

Video

Five steps to the perfect slower ball

Video

Women golfers who played on broken glass

  • From the section Golf
Video

UV football sparks interest in teenage girls

Video

A beginner's guide to lacrosse

  • From the section Sport
Video

Brown-Finnis inspires Manchester girls

Video

Learn how to serve with Kristyna Pliskova