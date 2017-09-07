These Girls Can Run is a running group for women set up by Kim Scott - a mum from Cramlington in Northumberland - because she didn't want to train on her own.

The group has attracted more than 4,500 members in just two years, and 250 of them will line up to tackle the 2017 Great North Run.

You can find These Girls Can Run sessions across the north-east of England, here. And for more information on how to get into running wherever you are, check out our Get Inspired guide.

Watch the Great North Run on Sunday 10 September, from 09:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.