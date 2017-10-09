BBC Sport - Walking football: Which of the Charlton brothers is still playing five-a-side?

Which of the Charlton brothers is still playing football?

Tom Charlton - younger brother of England legends Sir Bobby and Jack - is still playing, aged 71, at walking football sessions in Rotherham.

"I've been playing for five years now and I absolutely adore it," he says. "I've made lots and lots of friends."

Interested in trying out walking football? We've got links to help you in the 'What else?' section of our inclusive Get Inspired guide to football.

Want more? You can watch one woman's story of how the sport has changed her life, here.

