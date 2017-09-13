BBC Sport - Cycle to Work Day: 'It's faster than getting the bus'

Cycle to Work Day - 'It's faster than the bus'

Cycling to work can cut the risk of both cancer and heart disease, according to researchers from Glasgow University.

The scientists also found that cycling to work took very little willpower, once it became part of a daily routine.

So, on Cycle to Work Day, regular cyclists talk about why they choose to cycle rather than use other forms of transport.

