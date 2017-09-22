BBC Sport - NFL star Osi Umenyiora names his Unsung Hero - now vote for yours!
NFL star Osi Umenyiora names his Unsung Hero
- From the section Get Inspired
London-born NFL star Osi Umenyiora remembers his Unsung Hero - the coach who got him started in American football, aged 14 - now vote for yours!
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award celebrates the achievements of sports and fitness volunteers across the UK who make grassroots sport possible and inspire physical activity from fun runs to Olympic gold.
If you know someone who makes a difference in your area, vote for them here.