BBC Sport - Invictus Games: ‘I was told not to run - I proved them wrong completely’

‘Doctors told me not to run - I proved them wrong’

Steve Sebburn was told he should never run again after he suffered a serious injury in training. He set out to prove the doctors wrong and do his team proud at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Watch highlights of the Invictus Games on BBC One.

READ MORE: Find out how anyone can get into just about any sport with the fully inclusive Get Inspired guides.

Top videos

Video

‘Doctors told me not to run - I proved them wrong’

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How to mess up your title bid in 5 seconds

Video

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?

Video

Speed climbing - the new six-second Olympic sport

  • From the section Sport
Video

The soldier who hid his injuries & is now aiming for Paralympic glory

Video

West Brom should have had penalty - Pulis

Video

Appearance record yet to sink in - Barry