BBC Sport - Cardiff Half Marathon: Training for the event with dwarfism
'13 miles is a long, long way' - training for a half marathon with dwarfism
- From the section Get Inspired
Liam, who has dwarfism, explains the challenge facing him as he prepares to run the Cardiff Half Marathon.
Watch the Cardiff Half Marathon on BBC One Wales, the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app from 09:30 BST on Sunday, 1 October.
If you want to find out how to get into running or mass participation running events, check out our inclusive Get Inspired guides.