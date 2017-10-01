BBC Sport - Invictus: Ken Hargreaves introduces his 'best friend' Fred the dog

'Fred's my best friend' - meet the dog helping Invictus athlete

Fred the assistance dog is Ken Hargreaves's best friend, helping the wounded Iraq veteran go about his daily life as well as accompanying him to the 2017 Invictus Games.

As Ken says, "archery is such an inclusive sport for everybody" - so why not see how you can get into it with the Get Inspired guide?

Or, if that doesn't take your fancy, try one of the other inclusive guides.

