BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Up and Running in Kent promotes exercise to improve mental wellbeing

'Running in a group adds extra incentive'

Since adolescence, Shona Campbell suffered periodically from severe depression but started to feel better mentally when she started running.

"Running taught me to accept my body, to be more confident and comfortable with myself and to focus on the physical effort without any intrusive negative thoughts," she says.

Shona is now an England Athletics Mental Health Ambassador and running leader at the Up & Running group in Kent.

If you would like to find out how to get into running, have a look at our inclusive guide.

Top videos

Video

'Running in a group adds extra incentive'

Audio

The Cheating Scandal that Rocked Cricket

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Tampering and tears - Australia's week of woe

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Smith breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Warner deserves second chance - Merv Hughes

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Does rugby union have a backchat problem?

Video

Australia coach Lehmann apologises

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Harrogate Town confident of winning FA People's Cup

Video

Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

  • From the section Cricket