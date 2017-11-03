BBC Sport - Children in Need: Join in with The One Show team's Rickshaw Challenge

Join The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge

On 9 November The One Show team will pedal an epic 500 miles, from London to Glasgow, over nine days to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

You join in with their Rickshaw Challenge ride in different ways, such as covering the distance on the gym bike or heading out on the weekend for a long old adventure.

Sign up to the Virtual Rickshaw Challenge now and track your progress against the route.

