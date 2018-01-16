BBC & Premier League start 'Super Movers'

Arsenal Women's captain Alex Scott MBE is a Super Movers ambassador

The BBC and Premier League have started a campaign called Super Movers to help primary school teachers encourage children to become more active.

The initiative intends to inspire children to become more active throughout their school day and enhance their learning.

The scheme will also encourage families to live active lifestyles.

A Super Mover Live Lesson will take place for all schools on Thursday, 18 January.

Teachers can access content on the Super Movers website, while there will also be a range of 'just for fun' videos and games designed to get children and grown-ups moving together in their living rooms.

Dr Lauren Sherar, a senior lecturer in physical activity and public health at Loughborough University, is an academic adviser for Super Movers.

"There is growing evidence supporting beneficial effects of active learning on education-related outcomes," she said.

"Super Movers is a fantastic programme to help teachers create a fun and active classroom."

BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan, Arsenal Women's captain Alex Scott MBE and Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya are official Super Movers ambassadors.

"We recognise the power football has to connect with young people and positively influence their lives," said Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

"Super Movers will harness the reach and strength of our clubs and the BBC to encourage children to be more active and engaged throughout their learning."