BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Nikita Parris & Karen Carney take on our skills challenge

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

In the build-up to this year's FA People's Cup, England internationals Nikita Parris and Karen Carney go head-to-head in our challenge to see who's got the best skills and celebration.

Find out how to sign up for the 2018 FA People's Cup here

WATCH MORE: Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge and highlights from every FA People's Cup final last season.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Video

How a deaf team reached the FA People's Cup semis

Video

The mums who took on the FA People's Cup

Video

Giant bouncy castle is a jumping gym

  • From the section News
Video

Wockey FC - from hockey to FA People's Cup winners

Video

Is this the UK's fittest pensioner?

  • From the section News
Video

'Gobsmacked' volunteer gets surprise visit

Video

How to clean your bike

Video

Goat yoga comes to Hampshire

  • From the section News
Video

'If I can do it, anyone can' - teacher's Couch to 5K story