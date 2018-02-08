BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: 'They see beyond my disability' - under 14 girls coach
'They see beyond my disability' - under 14 girls coach
- From the section Get Inspired
Hinckley Town Juniors under 14 girls will be taking part in this year's FA People's Cup - hear their story and how inspirational team coach Alison has helped boost their confidence.
