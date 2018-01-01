FA People's Cup 2018: The country's biggest five-a-side tournament for all is back

Media playback is not supported on this device FA People's Cup 2018: First-round highlights

The 2018 FA People's Cup - the biggest five-a-side tournament in the country - kicked off this week with more than 50,000 players taking part across 278 venues.

Those numbers are only half the story though, as friends, families and fans rocked up to support the teams in the first round of the competition.

There were mascots, chants, fancy dress and of course creative team names - including Benteke Fried Chicken and Mind over Mata.

Winning teams are through to the semi-finals (24-25 March), with the Finals weekend taking place on 28-29 April at St George's Park, the home of England's national teams.

The 18 FA People's Cup winners will also go to the FA Cup final to lift their trophy on the pitch at half-time.

What is it?

The FA People's Cup is a free-to-enter five-a-side tournament that gives you a chance to play in your own version of the FA Cup.

There are 18 categories, from under-14 girls to men's over-50 walking football and everything in between. The competition includes four disability categories, and the indoor game futsal.

'If you could bottle up the buzz'

It kicked off midweek in the university and disability categories, with the adult females and female veterans joining in on Saturday morning. In the afternoon, the male veterans and walking football took centre stage.

Crawley Old Girls player Carol Bates said: "If you could bottle the buzz from all the older women playing football, you'd be a millionaire."

We'll get to know Largentina better in our FA People's Cup first-round highlights programme on the BBC Red Button and online on Saturday, 3 March.

They're part of the Man v Fat Football programme, which helps people lose weight through football. Some have had depression in the past, but they have found drive, motivation and camaraderie in football, leading to healthier and happier lives.

The team started with a 2-2 draw with Newton-le-Willows in their opening game, and followed that with a 3-2 win over The Pilferers, which left an all-to-play-for final game against Sale Madrid.

'Anyone can have a go'

On Sunday it was the turn of the girls under-14s and under-16s in the morning, and we rounded off the action with the adult males in the afternoon.

Two teams from Hinckley Town Juniors took part in the U14 girls category, led by their inspirational coach Alison, one of the first FA-accredited disabled female coaches.

Team A beat Team B first up, before both teams lost to Caludon Castle in the group. Team A and Caludon Castle met again in the final, and it was Caludon Castle who prevailed.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Alison was full of praise for her team and the competition. "The FA People's Cup is an opportunity for everyone," she said. "Everyone and anyone can have a go."

