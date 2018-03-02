Steph Houghton says 'women should inspire girls' - five stories from the week

England captain Steph Houghton made her international debut in 2007, and played at the 2012 Olympics, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 European Championships

'Women should inspire young girls to play sport'

Manchester City and England women's captain Steph Houghton discusses the highs and lows of her time in football.

She says: "Women should inspire young girls to play sport, whether it's just for enjoyment and keeping fit, or to actually go on and try and make a career out of it." (Marie Claire)

Are you doing enough to keep fit and active?

Joanna Coleman is passionate about the benefits of being active and describes her personal journey of getting active in the past three years to (initially) help alleviate back problems.

She has cycled to work, used the Active 10 and Couch to 5K apps, done parkruns and RED January and is looking for her next challenge. (Westmoreland Gazette)

Team GB 2034 is looking ice-hot

The 2018 Winter Olympics may have ended last week, but across the country youngsters were trying their hands at winter sports - with added commentary from BBC Sport pundits.

Kids try winter sports - with BBC commentary

'Give curling a go and see if you like it'

"I just have a 'can do' rather than a 'can't do' attitude," says Robert Currie from Scotland.

The 47-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, had not been on an ice rink since his childhood but has taken up curling after a charity taster session.

"Anyone who is interested in trying out curling, I would say give it a go and see if you like it," he says. (Daily Record)

FA People's Cup first-round highlights

FA People's Cup 2018: First-round highlights

The 2018 FA People's Cup - the biggest five-a-side tournament in the country - kicked off last weekend with more than 50,000 players taking part across 278 venues.

Watch the highlights programme - Saturday 3 March, on the Red Button and online from 12:55-14:00 GMT and 22:00-23:00 - to find out more about the competition and the teams taking part.

There are several different ways in which you can start playing football - check out this BBC Get Inspired guide to find out more.

