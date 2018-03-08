BBC Get Inspired: Getting active can be an adventure - five stories from the week
-
- From the section Get Inspired
Getting active can be an adventure
Getting active can be difficult, but it can also be an adventure. It's too easy to find an excuse not to exercise, but here are some fun and social activities which will both help you on your road to fitness and boost your mood. (Shout Out UK)
Annie Zaidi - the football coach with high ambitions
Thursday was International Women's Day, and we were introduced to Annie Zaidi, the only hijab-wearing Uefa B coach in Europe. She coaches National League side Solihull Moors' Under-15 boys' side. Find out how to get into football with our handy guide.
Thames Valley Police boxing clever
Thames Valley Police have used sport to combat the challenge of youth anti-social behaviour in Milton Keynes.
After identifying a problem in the New Bradwell area, PC Adrian Cafe decided to go directly to the youths for a solution. They all agreed a new boxing club could be the answer.
The young people were involved every step of the way including designing banners, setting club rules and identifying potential members. (About Milton Keynes)
Walk this way
Walking - it's the easiest way to be active. All you need is some comfortable shoes and off you go. From improving your posture to helping you maintain a healthy weight, here are nine ways walking could benefit you. (Coach Mag)
The boxing Barbie fighting stereotypes
Boxer Nicola Adams has been turned into a Barbie doll for International Women's Day.
Nicola, who has twice won Olympic gold medals, is the first UK star to join Barbie's 'Shero' range, celebrating female role models. "My hope is that everything I do helps more people realise they can do anything they put their mind to," she said.
"Without my own role models, I wouldn't be where I am today."
Do you have a story to share? Get in touch and tell us by tweeting @bbcgetinspired, visit us on Facebook or email getinspired@bbc.co.uk.