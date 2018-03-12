BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: 10-year-old blind skier Eilidh Johnstone aiming for future games

'It's the freedom of going down a mountain'

Ten-year-old Eilidh Johnstone, who was born blind, loves the freedom and confidence skiing gives her and hopes to make the Winter Paralympics one day.

Eilidh, who was born blind, is supported in her skiing by Disability Snowsports UK and also wants to be a summer Paralympian in cycling and horse riding.

Video courtesy of BBC Northampton

More Get Inspired videos

Video

'It's the freedom of going down a mountain'

Video

If you could try one winter sport...

Video

Meet the extreme ice skater - from Saudi Arabia

Video

Meet the UAE's first female parkour star

  • From the section News
Video

'It's the equivalent of the FA Cup'

Video

Mike Bushell attempts snowscoot

Video

The Welsh teenage girl in an England boys team

  • From the section Wales
Video

Aimee Fuller's snowboarding tips

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

The mum and baby pole dancing class

  • From the section News
Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge