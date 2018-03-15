Women's Winter Box Cup event to offer youngsters chance to try out boxing

European youth champion Caroline Dubois (right) will be one of the fighters taking part in the Women's Winter Box Cup

Youngsters will have the opportunity to try out women's boxing as part of the Women's Winter Box Cup event in December.

The "come and give it a go" sessions will form part of a weekend that will celebrate the sport.

The main event will feature female boxers of all levels, from schools through to international competitors.

There will also be the opportunity for youngsters to go along and have a go at the sport.

"Creating more opportunities for women boxers to compete is vital to encouraging more females to take part from entry level through to international level and hopefully the Olympic podium," said England Boxing's chief executive Gethin Jenkins.

"We hope this event will not only offer more competition but also create greater awareness of the opportunity for girls and women to participate in amateur boxing, whether this be in the ring or as a volunteer officiating, coaching or administrating."

The event will take place from 8-9 December with a venue yet to be confirmed.

Find out how you can get involved in boxing with this BBC Get Inspired guide.