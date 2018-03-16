Chris and Gabby Adcock live together, work together and even sing together, as BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell finds out.

The pair are England Badminton's number one mixed doubles pairing and benefit from their on-and-off-the-court relationship.

Mike also gets some playing tips from Gabby and Chris - and some of their off-the-court secrets.

If you would like to find out more about getting into badminton, read the BBC Get Inspired special guide.