BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Chris and Gabby Adcock - England Badminton's 'perfect match'

Meet England badminton's 'perfect match'

Chris and Gabby Adcock live together, work together and even sing together, as BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell finds out.

The pair are England Badminton's number one mixed doubles pairing and benefit from their on-and-off-the-court relationship.

Mike also gets some playing tips from Gabby and Chris - and some of their off-the-court secrets.

If you would like to find out more about getting into badminton, read the BBC Get Inspired special guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Meet England badminton's 'perfect match'

Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

'They see beyond my disability' - Under 14 girls coach

Video

'I think more girls should do karate'

  • From the section News
Video

Meet the UAE's first female parkour star

  • From the section News
Video

Why curling is cooler than you think

Video

How dry ski slopes inspired a generation

Video

'It's the freedom of going down a mountain'

Video

'Body fat of a 19-year-old'

  • From the section News
Video

'You're really in charge of your own destiny'

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

Aimee Fuller's snowboarding tips