Thomas' 'toughest challenge' for Sport Relief
Former Wales rugby union player Gareth Thomas played 100 times for his country - but he faced his "toughest challenge" for Sport Relief 2018 as he meets Dilys and the Silver Skydivers.
Watch the full programme on BBC Two at 23:15 GMT on Tuesday, 20 March - or at 21:00 GMT on BBC One in Wales on Wednesday, 21 March