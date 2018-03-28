BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: How ex-soldiers overcame PTSD through five-a-side football

'Football saved my life': How ex-soldiers overcame PTSD

Former army soldier Tommy Lowther tells BBC Get Inspired how he set up Sporting Force, a five-a-side team for war veterans who have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

See how Sporting Force get on in the FA People's Cup semi-finals during our FA People's Cup show on Red Button and online from Saturday 31 March on BBC Sport.

Watch highlights from the FA People's Cup first round on the BBC iPlayer.

