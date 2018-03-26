FA People's Cup 2018: St George's Park finals line-ups confirmed

Media playback is not supported on this device FA People's Cup 2018: Highlights from the semi-finals weekend

A busy semi-finals weekend ended with teams from 18 categories having booked their tickets to the finals of the 2018 FA People's Cup - the largest and most inclusive five-a-side football tournament in the United Kingdom.

More than 700 sides took part in semi-finals at 23 venues across England, cheered on by friends and families. To the victors, the spoils - semi-final winners will travel to St George's Park, home of England's national teams, for the finals weekend on 28-29 April.

The FA People's Cup is now in its fourth and biggest year, with more than 7,000 teams who took the chance to get involved whittled down to 100.

The 18 category winners will go to the FA Cup final at Wembley in May to lift their trophy on the pitch at half-time.

What is it?

The FA People's Cup is a free-to-enter tournament from the Football Association and BBC Get Inspired that gives you a chance to play in your own version of the FA Cup.

The 18 categories range from under-14 girls to men's over-50 walking football, with everything in between. The competition includes four disability categories, and the indoor game futsal.

Shock exit for Hackney Jurassics

The big story from the weekend was the shock exit of Hackney Jurassics in the Adult Female Veterans category.

The Jurassics were on course for a hat-trick of FA People's Cup trophies, but the streak was ended in the highest drama as they lost a penalty shootout to Ex-Saints.

Old Girls meet the Old Bags

Canterbury Old Bags started playing football after being inspired by the story of the Crawley Old Girls last year, and the two met at the semi-finals in Wimbledon

Also in Wimbledon, Canterbury Old Bags and Crawley Old Girls came face to face in the Female Vets category.

The 'Old Girls' are a group of women aged between 35 and 60 who formed a football team three years ago, having never played before.

They have taken part in the FA People's Cup for the past two years and provided the inspiration to a group of similar ladies in Canterbury, Kent who would form the 'Old Bags'.

The mantle was passed on formally as the Old Bags ran out winners. We were delighted to see the Old Girls and the Old Bags wishing each other well afterwards and we look forward to seeing the new 'Old Firm' joining in again next year.

From girls to ladies

Last year, Sprowston Girls became the U16 category champions after beating Plymouth Argyle 4-1 in the final.

The girls were back this year as Sprowston Ladies, having graduated to the Adult Female category.

A new name, but the same attacking style of football and winning mentality saw them book their place at St George's Park with an unbeaten run in the semi-finals.

Training with the stars

Aylestone Park Inclusive prepared for the Youth Disability semi-finals in Birmingham by training with Premier League club Leicester City last week.

Tips from the professionals, and a good luck tweet from Foxes left-back Christian Fuchs, had Aylestone raring to go, but it wasn't all plain sailing as they ended the day tied on points with Weathergate.

They faced an anxious wait to find out whether they had qualified for the final. After officials had tallied up the goal difference, the teams couldn't be split and both made it through to St George's Park.

You'll be able to watch a special programme about this weekend's FA People's Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 31 March and Sunday, 1 April on BBC Red Button and online.

You can get a taste of the excitement and action - and join the conversation - on social media via the hashtag #FAPeoplesCup.

If you have any queries about the competition format and rules, contact FAPeoplesCup@TheFA.com