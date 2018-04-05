BBC Sport - Our Games: Muslim women turning the tide and getting in the pool
Our Games: Muslim women turning the tide and getting in the pool
Get Inspired
Women from the BME community are consistently among the least active members of the community - but Laxmi, Luban and Romana tell us how women-only sessions are encouraging more Muslim women to take up swimming.
