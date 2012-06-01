Paul Reed wins EuroPro event at Galgorm Castle

Paul Reed won the PGA EuroPro Open at Galgorm Castle

Paul Reed won the PGA EuroPro Open at Galgorm Castle after finishing the three-round event one shot ahead of Elliot Saltman and George Woolgar.

Reed had started the day a shot behind fellow Englishman Scott Fallon but the Londoner fell away with a closing 76.

Bristol player Reed, seventh in this event in 2011, had a closing 70 to finish the tournament on 12 under.

Derry man Michael McGeady was the top Irish competitor on six under, with Ruaidhri McGee a shot behind.

It was Reed's second career PGA EuroPro Tour title after victory at Fota Island last year.

He quickly made ground on Friday with a birdie at the first and gained another shot at the fourth.

A third birdie came at the 10th and his only dropped shot was on the 17th.

Scotsman Saltman produced the best round of the top 10 on the leaderboard, his 67 leaving him on 11 under, along with England's Woolgar who finished strongly with three birdies on the last four holes for a 69.