Donaldson savours first Tour ace

  • From the section Golf

Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson describes his first hole-in-one on the European Tour, which came at the sixth hole at Royal Portrush during Thursday's first round of the Irish Open.

There was no official prize on offer for an ace on that particular hole, but Donaldson was happy enough to accept a bottle of Irish whiskey from one of the tournament sponsors.

Donaldson, who has qualified for The Open Championship, went on to add another eagle and three birdies around the links course, leaving him well placed on four-under-par after day one.

Top videos

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Video

Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Video

Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'

Top Stories