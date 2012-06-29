Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson describes his first hole-in-one on the European Tour, which came at the sixth hole at Royal Portrush during Thursday's first round of the Irish Open.

There was no official prize on offer for an ace on that particular hole, but Donaldson was happy enough to accept a bottle of Irish whiskey from one of the tournament sponsors.

Donaldson, who has qualified for The Open Championship, went on to add another eagle and three birdies around the links course, leaving him well placed on four-under-par after day one.