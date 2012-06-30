Stephanie Meadow wins British Amateur title at Carnoustie

From the section

Stephanie Meadow

Stephanie Meadow has won the British Amateur title after beating Rocio Sanchez Lobato 4&3 in Saturday's final at Carnoustie in Scotland.

The Royal Portrush player won three of the opening four holes and she remained in control against her Spanish opponent before sealing victory on the 15th.

Meadow defeated Georgia Hall 3&2 in the semi-finals on Saturday morning.

She completes a Portrush double after Rathmore's Alan Dunbar won the men's British Amateur title last weekend.

Meadow progressed to the semi-finals stage thanks to wins over Amy Boulden and Ariane Provot on Friday.

She defeated Emily Taylor and Nathalie Mansson on Thursday.

Leona Maguire failed to progress past the first round, falling to an in-form Celine Boutler.