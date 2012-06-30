Irish Open: Jamie Donaldson takes Portrush lead
Irish Open
- Royal Portrush
- -12:
- Jamie Donaldson (Wal)
- -11:
- Anthony Wall (Eng)
- -10:
- Padraig Harrington (Irl), Mark Foster (Eng)
- -9:
- Paul Waring (Eng)
- -8:
- Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Craig Lee (Sco), Fabrizio Zanotti (Par), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spa)
Jamie Donaldson hit a third-round 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Irish Open at Royal Portrush.
The Welshman, without a European Tour win in 244 starts, moved to 12-under to lead from England's Anthony Wall.
Frenchman Gregory Bourdy, fell well off the pace after shooting an eight-over 80.
Ireland's Padraig Harrington and England's Mark Foster are two shots off the lead, while Rory McIlroy's 71 leaves him on six under par.
Donaldson said: "You've got to keep trying and it's one shot at a time, one hole at a time.
"The only person I am playing against, I suppose, is myself. I've got to stay out of my own way.
"Obviously Padraig Harrington is a class player, but it's me versus me really."
The field will return for the final round on Sunday, with Wall looking for a first win in 364 tournaments.
The 37-year-old, who is staying at a caravan park, called his 67 "probably the best round I've ever played".
"It's quite a posh caravan - it's got running water, it's got gas," said Wall.
"I didn't want to stay in town because it was going to be quite boisterous.
"I knew we would have a bit of fun and it's been nice to relax. Half the time you seem to be on your own and you're sort of killing time."