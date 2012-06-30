Irish Open: Jamie Donaldson takes Portrush lead

Irish Open

Venue: Royal Portrush -12: Jamie Donaldson (Wal) -11: Anthony Wall (Eng) -10: Padraig Harrington (Irl), Mark Foster (Eng) -9: Paul Waring (Eng) -8: Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Craig Lee (Sco), Fabrizio Zanotti (Par), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

Jamie Donaldson hit a third-round 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Irish Open at Royal Portrush.

The Welshman, without a European Tour win in 244 starts, moved to 12-under to lead from England's Anthony Wall.

Frenchman Gregory Bourdy, fell well off the pace after shooting an eight-over 80.

Donaldson delight Jamie Donaldson's last tournament win was at the Mauritius Open in 2008

Ireland's Padraig Harrington and England's Mark Foster are two shots off the lead, while Rory McIlroy's 71 leaves him on six under par.

Donaldson said: "You've got to keep trying and it's one shot at a time, one hole at a time.

"The only person I am playing against, I suppose, is myself. I've got to stay out of my own way.

"Obviously Padraig Harrington is a class player, but it's me versus me really."

The field will return for the final round on Sunday, with Wall looking for a first win in 364 tournaments.

The 37-year-old, who is staying at a caravan park, called his 67 "probably the best round I've ever played".

"It's quite a posh caravan - it's got running water, it's got gas," said Wall.

"I didn't want to stay in town because it was going to be quite boisterous.

"I knew we would have a bit of fun and it's been nice to relax. Half the time you seem to be on your own and you're sort of killing time."