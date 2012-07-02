Tiger Woods wins AT&T to pass Jack Nicklaus record

Tiger Woods won the AT&T National

AT&T National leaderboard

Venue: Bethesda, Maryland -8: Tiger Woods (US) -6: Bo Van Pelt (US) -5: Adam Scott (Aus) Selected others -3: Hunter Mahan (US) -1: Martin Laird (Sco), Brendon De Jonge (Zim) +1: Greg Owen (Eng)

Tiger Woods passed Jack Nicklaus on the all-time PGA Tour victory list by winning the AT&T National in Maryland.

The former world number one secured his 74th United States Tour win by two shots from Bo Van Pelt after a final round of 69 left him eight under.

It means Woods has won more PGA events than any golfer bar Sam Snead, who recorded 82 victories on the Tour.

"To do it at 36, I feel like I have a lot of years ahead of me," Woods said after his third win of the year.

"I remember there was a time when people were saying I could never win again. That was, I think, six months ago and here we are."

Overnight leader Brendon de Jonge had a nightmare round of six over par to finish in a share of 11th on one under.

Woods, who began the day one shot behind Zimbabwean De Jong, was all square with fellow American Van Pelt after both bogeyed the 16th.

But Van Pelt dropped a further shot at each of the final two holes, allowing Woods, who won the last month, to seal victory by two strokes with a pair of pars.

Van Pelt carded a level par for his final round to finish second on six under, one clear of Australia's Adam Scott.