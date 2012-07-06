Stephanie Meadow well off cut after 84 in US Womens' Open

Stephanie Meadow

Royal Portrush golfer Stephanie Meadow's US Women's Open campaign ended with a 12-over-par second round at the Blackwolf Run course in Wisconsin.

The recent British Amateur winner had three double bogeys and four bogeys on her card on Friday.

Meadow, who had a 77 in Thursday's opening round, was 12 shots short of the expected cut figure of five over par.

Suzann Pettersen of Norway was the leader on five under par.

Meadow won the British Amateur title at Carnoustie last weekend, beating Rocio Sanchez Lobato 4&3 in the final.