The Scottish Open on the BBC

The Scottish Open

Venue: Castle Stuart Golf Links Date: 12-15 July Coverage: BBC Two, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website, Sky Sports

The BBC will provide extensive coverage of the Scottish Open at Castle Stuart across television, radio and online.

Highlights of the first two days' play and live coverage of the final two rounds will be broadcast on BBC Two Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland will broadcast live coverage of all four days on 810MW with coverage of Saturday's play also on 92-95FM. Sunday's edition of The Golf Show on Radio Scotland will come live from Castle Stuart.

Television and radio coverage will be streamed on the BBC website, which will also provide updates and features throughout the tournament.

Luke Donald won last year's event and with many others who will use the tournament as preparation for the Open Championship the following week.

BBC Coverage (all times BST)

TV

BBC TWO

Thursday 12 July: Highlights, 23:20.

Friday 13 July: Highlights, 23:05.

Saturday 14 July: Live coverage, 13:00.

Sunday 15 July: Live coverage, 14:00.

RED BUTTON

Thursday 12 July: Live coverage, 18:00.

Friday 13 July: Live coverage, 18:00.

Saturday 14 July: Live coverage, 13:00.

Sunday 15 July: Live coverage, 13:00.

RADIO

Thursday 12 July: BBC Radio Scotland, 13:15.

Friday 13 July: BBC Radio Scotland, 13:15.

Saturday 14 July: BBC Radio Scotland, 12:00.

Sunday 15 July: BBC Radio Scotland, 10:30 & 13:15.