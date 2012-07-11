Scottish Open: Martin Laird targets victory at Castle Stuart

The Scottish Open

Venue: Castle Stuart Golf Links Date: 12-15 July Coverage: BBC Two, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website, Sky Sports

Martin Laird believes improved conditions at the Scottish Open should boost his chances of success.

Torrential downpours caused flooding and a landslip at last year's event at Castle Stuart.

"The conditions look better and it's hopefully not going to be too windy this week," said the US-based Scot.

"It's probably leaning a little more to what I'd maybe be more used to than a true, hard and fast links course."

Last year's severe weather saw the Scottish Open, won by world number one Luke Donald, cut from 72 to 54 holes.

Laird, 29, aims to improve his short game at Castle Stuart ahead of next week's Open at Royal St Lytham.

"I've had a few really good results and some that I wish had been a little better," he said.

It's exciting to be back here Defending champion Luke Donald

"It's been down to my short game this year. I've hit the ball really well but my putting has been a little streaky. It's been a frustrating year in that sense; when you're hitting it well and not really getting the scores you feel you should then it's frustrating."

Laird, who will tee off with fellow Scot Paul Lawrie and Phil Mickelson in the opening round, is reluctant to make wholesale changes to his golf.

"I'm not panicking about it, and I don't think there's anything I need to change about my game," he said.

"This week will be such a big tournament and I'm here to win the Scottish Open."

Defending champion Donald said being back at Castle Stuart brought good memories flooding back.

"Everything seemed to click into place and every putt went in when I needed it to," he added.

"It's exciting to be back here."