Donald hopes to get over 'bad habits'

  • From the section Golf

World number one Luke Donald hopes to get over some "bad habits" as he aims to defend his Scottish Open title at Castle Stuart from Thursday.

The Englishman won by four strokes at the Inverness course last year - but despite holding the number one spot in the world he had a miserable US Open last month, missing the cut after finishing 11 over.

But Donald says he's had some time off to work "really hard on my swing", and feels he can improve in time for next week's Open Championship at Royal Lytham.

