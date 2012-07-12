Clarke insists he craves more success

Open Champion Darren Clarke says his motivation remains strong despite his struggles since his win at Sandwich last year.

Clarke has made only one cut in 2012 but that came at the recent Irish Open at Royal Portrush and he insists he is relishing the prospective of his return to the links terrain at Royal Lytham next week.

"I played really well in France last week too but caught out by one bad hole," added the Open champion in an interview with BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Stephen Watson.