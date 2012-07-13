Gareth Maybin misses Scottish Open cut by 10 shots

Ballyclare man Gareth Maybin missed the Scottish Open cut by 10 shots after he fired a dismal second-round 77.

As others found scoring relatively easy, Maybin failed to card a birdie in a round which included five bogeys as he finished on six over.

Peter Lawrie and Shane Lowry are on nine under - three behind leaders Alexander Noren and Francesco Molinari.

Padraig Harrington, on six under, was the only other Irishman to make the cut at Castle Stuart.

Lawrie, Lowry and Harrington all fired rounds of 69 but all the other Irish hopefuls missed the cut.

With the cut made at four under, Paul McGinley missed out on two under after a 71 while Damien McGrane [72 for one over] and Simon Thornton [73 for three over] also exited.

Noren and first-round leader Molinari lead Argentina's Ricardo Gonzalez and Italy's Matteo Manassero by one shot.

Those sharing sixth place with Lawrie and Lowry include world number one Luke Donald and Germany's Martin Kaymer.