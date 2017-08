Italy's Matteo Manassero fights back with an impressive nine birdies to card an 8-under 64 after round two at the Scottish Open.

Alexander Noren and overnight leader Francesco Molinari top the leaderboard on 12-under, with Ricardo Gonzalez and Manassero a shot behind at the Castle Stuart links course near Inverness.

Last year's winner and world number one Luke Donald is still in contention on 9-under.

