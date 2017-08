China's Olympic gymnastics have met golf star Rory McIlroy ahead of the London Games.

The Chinese squad are finalising their Olympic preparations at a training camp in Belfast and during an interview with BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom on Thursday, the gymnasts asked whether it might be possible to meet the golfing star.

McIlroy was only too keen to agree and he met them at his home golf club on Holywood on Friday.