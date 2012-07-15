Open qualification a 'treat' - Singh

  • From the section Golf

Jeev Milkha Singh says qualifying for the Open Championship at Lytham with his unlikely victory in the Scottish Open is "a treat" following a succession of serious injuries.

The Indian beat Francesco Molinari in a play-off at Castle Stuart to take home a £470,000 prize and claim his first victory on the European Tour since the Austria Golf Open in June 2008.

Singh, 40, became the first Indian golfer to qualify for the Tour in 1997.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Top Stories