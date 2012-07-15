Jeev Milkha Singh says qualifying for the Open Championship at Lytham with his unlikely victory in the Scottish Open is "a treat" following a succession of serious injuries.

The Indian beat Francesco Molinari in a play-off at Castle Stuart to take home a £470,000 prize and claim his first victory on the European Tour since the Austria Golf Open in June 2008.

Singh, 40, became the first Indian golfer to qualify for the Tour in 1997.

Available to UK users only.