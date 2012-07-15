Singh wins Scottish Open play-off

  Golf

BBC Sport's Alex South reports on the final day of action from the 2012 Scottish Open at Castle Stuart, culminating in an unexpected victory for India's Jeev Milkha Singh.

Singh carded a final round of 67 to force a play-off with overnight leader Francesco Molinari, and birdied the first extra hole to take the £470,000 prize and final qualification spot at the upcoming Open Championship.

The victory is Singh's first on the European Tour since the Austria Golf Open in June 2008.

