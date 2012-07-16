BBC Sport - Darren Clarke believes 'tough' Lytham test can boost his chances
Clarke likes 'tough' Lytham test
- From the section Golf
Defending champion Darren Clarke believes the difficult Royal Lytham test could boost his chances for this week's Open.
"The course is very tough but it's in fantastic condition," said the Northern Ireland man, who attended Sunday's Junior Open event.
"The rough is very penal but I like the golf course and you got to be able to shape the golf ball a little bit, keep in low, chase it in a few times and that suits me."