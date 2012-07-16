The Open 2012: Tiger Woods and Justin Rose grouped together

Tiger Woods

The 141ST OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Tiger Woods and Justin Rose have been drawn together for the first two rounds of the Open for the fourth time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Defending champion Darren Clarkes believes the difficult Royal Lytham test could boost his chances for this week's Open.

They will be joined by Spain's Sergio Garcia, while defending champion Darren Clarke will tee off on Thursday morning alongside Ernie Els and Zach Johnson.

World number one Luke Donald has been drawn with Phil Mickelson, who tied for second last year, and Geoff Ogilvy.

And Rory McIlroy will play his first two rounds with Louis Oosthuizen and Keegan Bradley.

Fourteen-time major champion Woods, who is bidding for a first major since 2008, also played the first two rounds of the Open in the company of Rose at Muirfield in 2002, Carnoustie in 2007 and St Andrews two years ago.

They tee off at 09:42 BST in the first round on Thursday and 14:43 BST in Friday's second round.

Clarke, who clinched his maiden major title at Sandwich 12 months ago, will be joined by 2002 winner Ernie Els and American Zach Johnson when his bid to retain the Claret Jug begins at 09:09 BST.

Lee Westwood is alongside Masters champion Bubba Watson and Japan's Yoshinori Fujimoto, taking to the first tee at 09:20 BST, while McIlroy's trio tee off at 14:21 BST.

A trio of former Open winners have been drawn together, with Sandy Lyle and Americans Todd Hamilton and Mark Calcavecchia getting their first round under way at 07:03 BST.