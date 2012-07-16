The Open 2012: Champion Clarke paired with Els and Johnson

From the section

Defending champion Darren Clarkes believes the difficult Royal Lytham test could boost his chances for this week's Open.

Darren Clarke will begin the defence of his Open Championship playing alongside Ernie Els and Zach Johnson.

The Open Champion will tee off with Johnson and Els at 09:09 with Graeme McDowell out with Dustin Johnson and Japan's Hiroyuki Fujita at 09:31.

Rory McIlroy starts at 14:21 alongside Keegan Bradley and Louis Oosthuizen with Michael Hoey teeing off with John Daly and Chad Campbell at 07:25.

Rathmore amateur Alan Dunbar starts at 08:42 with Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar.

Dunbar earned his Open spot by winning the British Amateur title month.