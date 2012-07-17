A confident Rory McIlroy says he is "comfortable" on the Royal Lytham course heading into his Open Championship challenge.

McIlroy arrived at the Open venue last week and played practice rounds at the course on Thursday and Friday before arriving back on Monday following a short break at home in Northern Ireland.

"The course punishes you if you hit poor shots and rewards you for good ones. I think it's a very fair test," added last year's US Open champion.